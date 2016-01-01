New Year fireworks in Sydney (AAP) Source: New Year fireworks in Sydney (AAP)
Published 1 January 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 2:44pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia was among the first countries to welcome in 2016 - the major cities yet again delivering memorable fireworks displays. In Sydney, a light show in the colours of the Aboriginal flag was among the special features designed to celebrate Australia's Indigenous peoples. New Year's festivities would have been somewhat more subdued along Victoria's fire-affected coast, as evacuated residents were permitted to return home. The world continues to welcome in the New Year. In between fireworks and celebration, security concerns still play a large role. And many world leaders have taken the opportunity presented by the coming of 2016 to speak to their people about domestic concerns.
Published 1 January 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 2:44pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share