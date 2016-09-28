OBIT PERES

Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres (AAP) Source: Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres (AAP)
Published 28 September 2016 at 4:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages
Former Israeli prime minister and president Shimon Peres (shih-MON PAIR-ez) has died in hospital after suffering a recent stroke. The 93-year-old Mr Peres was a popular figure in Israel, serving twice as prime minister, then as president from 2007 until 2014. In 1994, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
