OBIT PERES

Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres (AAP)

Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres (AAP)

Published 28 September 2016 at 4:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Former Israeli prime minister and president Shimon Peres (shih-MON PAIR-ez) has died in hospital after suffering a recent stroke. The 93-year-old Mr Peres was a popular figure in Israel, serving twice as prime minister, then as president from 2007 until 2014. In 1994, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Available in other languages
