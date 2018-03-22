Police Diversity

Source: SBS
Victoria police are aiming to increase cultural diversity in their upcoming recruiting drives, in particular targeting young men and women from the state's African communities. But the force command says it will stop short of amending the recruitment criteria to cater for cultural differences.
