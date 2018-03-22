SBS Tigrinya

Police Diversity

SBS Tigrinya

Dr. Berhan Ahmed on diveristy in Victorian police

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2018 at 7:28pm, updated 22 March 2018 at 7:33pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Victoria police are aiming to increase cultural diversity in their upcoming recruiting drives, in particular targeting young men and women from the state's African communities. But the force command says it will stop short of amending the recruitment criteria to cater for cultural differences.

Published 22 March 2018 at 7:28pm, updated 22 March 2018 at 7:33pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ