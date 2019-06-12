SBS Tigrinya

Racial vilification in the limelight as films probe Adam Goodes' career

SBS Tigrinya

Protesters in support of Adam Goodes and against racism walk alongside the AFL Grand Final parade in Melbourne, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2019 at 11:44pm, updated 12 June 2019 at 11:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Football League ((AFL)) and its players' association have now apologised for the poor treatment of retired Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes [[goods]] in the final years of his playing career. The release of a documentary detailing the challenges Goodes faced as an Indigenous player has brought the issue of racial vilification into the spotlight.

Published 12 June 2019 at 11:44pm, updated 12 June 2019 at 11:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ