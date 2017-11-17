Same sex marriage debated in Australian parliament

Source: AAP
Debate on a bill to legalise same-sex marriage has begun in the Senate today (thurs), as Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten push to change the Marriage Act before parliament rises for Christmas. Nearly 62 percent of those who voted in the postal survey chose to legalise same-sex marriage, with the 'Yes' vote winning a majority in every state and territory. The Upper House has spent most of the day debating potential amendments to Senator Dean Smith's bill to legalise same-sex marriage.
