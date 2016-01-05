SAUDI EXECUTION

Protest in Iraq over the execution (AAP) Source: Protest in Iraq over the execution (AAP)
Published 5 January 2016
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
The tense rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran has deepened, with Saudi Arabia announcing the suspension of air travel to and from Iran. And a number of Middle Eastern and Gulf countries have joined the fray as world powers express growing concern. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have escalated following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite cleric and the subsequent attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran.
