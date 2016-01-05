SBS Tigrinya

SAUDI EXECUTION

SBS Tigrinya

Protest in Iraq over the execution (AAP)

Protest in Iraq over the execution (AAP) Source: Protest in Iraq over the execution (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2016 at 3:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The tense rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran has deepened, with Saudi Arabia announcing the suspension of air travel to and from Iran. And a number of Middle Eastern and Gulf countries have joined the fray as world powers express growing concern. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have escalated following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite cleric and the subsequent attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran.

Published 5 January 2016 at 3:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ