SBS Tigrinya

SBS RADIO REVIEW

SBS Tigrinya

SBS radio (SBS)

SBS radio (SBS) Source: SBS radio (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2017 at 4:02pm, updated 19 October 2017 at 2:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Seven new languages, including Rohingya, Tibetan and Telugu, (TEL-uh-goo) will receive their own SBS language programs while others are being discontinued after a review of the services. As …................................ reports, the changes are aimed at reflecting the evolving needs of communities in Australia today.

Published 22 September 2017 at 4:02pm, updated 19 October 2017 at 2:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ