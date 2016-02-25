SBS Tigrinya

SBS: SYRIA CEASEFIRE

Published 25 February 2016 at 3:37pm
By Beyene Semere
A ceasefire for Syria brokered by Russia and the United States will come into effect on Saturday, (feb 27) with the potential for the first formal break from fighting since it began in 2011. But cracks in the deal may already be appearing. Syrian opposition leaders say there are loopholes in the agreement that could seriously undermine its chances of success.

