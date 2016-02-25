SBS: SYRIA CEASEFIRE

Syrian minister Ali Haidar (AAP) Source: Syrian minister Ali Haidar (AAP)
Published 25 February 2016 at 3:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

A ceasefire for Syria brokered by Russia and the United States will come into effect on Saturday, (feb 27) with the potential for the first formal break from fighting since it began in 2011. But cracks in the deal may already be appearing. Syrian opposition leaders say there are loopholes in the agreement that could seriously undermine its chances of success.
