SBS: UN BOUTROS-GHALI

Published 17 February 2016 at 1:22pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Former United Nations secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali (BOO-tross BOO-tross-GAH-lee) has died aged 93. Mr Boutros-Ghali, from Egypt, served as U-N chief for only one term but was the first African to head the world body. he was also one of the most controversial figures in U-N history.

