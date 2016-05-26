Settlement Guide: how to access help for domestic violence

Help for domestic violence Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many Australian women and men are affected by domestic violence. And its often multicultural communities who face the biggest challenges in getting help. Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May aims to raise community awareness and provide information on how to access help and support.
