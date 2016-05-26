SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: how to access help for domestic violence

Help for domestic violence

Help for domestic violence Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Published 26 May 2016 at 5:42pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Many Australian women and men are affected by domestic violence. And its often multicultural communities who face the biggest challenges in getting help. Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May aims to raise community awareness and provide information on how to access help and support.

