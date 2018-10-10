Minister for Cities Alan Tudge, left, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government is hinting skilled migrants could be forced to live in regional Australia for up to five years before being allowed to move. The Coalition's announcement has revealed little detail but suggests the Government is getting serious about addressing overcrowding in Australia's capital cities, particularly on the east coast.
