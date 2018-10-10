SBS Tigrinya

Skilled migrants could be forced to live in regional Australia

Minister for Cities Alan Tudge, left, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Minister for Cities Alan Tudge, left, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 10 October 2018 at 11:24am, updated 10 October 2018 at 11:29am
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

The Federal Government is hinting skilled migrants could be forced to live in regional Australia for up to five years before being allowed to move. The Coalition's announcement has revealed little detail but suggests the Government is getting serious about addressing overcrowding in Australia's capital cities, particularly on the east coast.

