SBS Tigrinya

SMOKING SURVEY

SBS Tigrinya

AAP

AAP Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2016 at 9:02am, updated 1 October 2016 at 9:04am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are lighting up in fewer numbers than ever before - with a new report showing cigarette smoking is at a national all-time low. The findings show less than a quarter of the population smokes daily, with rates dropping rapidly over the past two decades. But, as .............. reports, the rate of decline is not being been felt by everyone.

Published 1 October 2016 at 9:02am, updated 1 October 2016 at 9:04am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ