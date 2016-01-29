SBS Tigrinya

SWEDEN MIGRANTS

SBS Tigrinya

Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm

Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm Source: Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2016 at 11:12am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sweden says it is considering expelling thousands of migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected. It comes after several of its Nordic neighbours announced their own measures designed to limit the numbers of refugees entering their countries.

Published 29 January 2016 at 11:12am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ