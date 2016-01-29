SWEDEN MIGRANTS

Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm Source: Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm
Published 29 January 2016 at 11:12am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

Sweden says it is considering expelling thousands of migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected. It comes after several of its Nordic neighbours announced their own measures designed to limit the numbers of refugees entering their countries.
