SBS Tigrinya

SYRIA RUSSIA IRAN

SBS Tigrinya

Russian Defence Ministry supplied image of Tu-22M3 bomber during an air strike over Aleppo, Syria (AAP)

Russian Defence Ministry supplied image of Tu-22M3 bomber during an air strike over Aleppo, Syria (AAP) Source: Russian Defence Ministry supplied image of Tu-22M3 bomber during an air strike over Aleppo, Syria (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2016 at 4:02pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 4:08pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Russia has launched airstrikes on Syrian militants from a base in Iran for the first time. Russia is widening its air campaign in Syria and deepening its involvement in the Middle East, as the civilian death toll continues to climb. The United States has called the latest developments "unfortunate, but not surprising".

Published 17 August 2016 at 4:02pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 4:08pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ