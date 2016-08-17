SYRIA RUSSIA IRAN

Russian Defence Ministry supplied image of Tu-22M3 bomber during an air strike over Aleppo, Syria (AAP) Source: Russian Defence Ministry supplied image of Tu-22M3 bomber during an air strike over Aleppo, Syria (AAP)
Published 17 August 2016
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Russia has launched airstrikes on Syrian militants from a base in Iran for the first time. Russia is widening its air campaign in Syria and deepening its involvement in the Middle East, as the civilian death toll continues to climb. The United States has called the latest developments "unfortunate, but not surprising".
