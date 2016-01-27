SYRIA TALKS

Jobar, in rural Damascus, has become a wasteland AAP Source: Jobar, in rural Damascus, has become a wasteland AAP
Published 28 January 2016 at 10:57am, updated 28 January 2016 at 11:11am
By Beyene Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Western-backed Syrian rebels have suffered a major defeat just days before peace talks are scheduled to begin (Friday) in Geneva. The United Nations has issued invitations to the talks but international squabbling continues over who should be on the guest list which itself is under wraps.
Published 28 January 2016 at 10:57am, updated 28 January 2016 at 11:11am
By Beyene Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share