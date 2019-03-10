SBS Tigrinya

Three new Visa categories announced

SBS Tigrinya

A passenger uses "Parafe", an automated border passport control at Orly airport, near Paris on July 6, 2018. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

A passenger uses "Parafe", an automated border passport control at Orly airport, near Paris on July 6, 2018. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2019 at 1:58pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 2:05pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced three new visa categories to meet various demands of Australian migrant groups. Immigration Minister David Coleman says the new visas will help fill in the gaps that migrants have long been campaigning to be filled.

Published 10 March 2019 at 1:58pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 2:05pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ