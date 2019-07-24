UK LEADER REAX RNF

Newly elected Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses outside the Conservative Leadership Headquarters on July 23, 2019 in London. Source: Getty Images Europe
Published 24 July 2019 at 1:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World leaders have congratulated Boris Johnson on his successful bid to become the next British Prime Minister, but the European Union has warned there are challenging times ahead. Mr Johnson not only inherits the final act of the Brexit saga, but must also navigate Britain out of a crisis with Iran, as ...... reports.
Published 24 July 2019 at 1:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share