US Election update

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Published 17 March 2016 at 10:42am, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

In the United States... The latest round of presidential primary elections in the Republican Party has been good news for candidates Donald Trump and John Kasich, but it has spelled the end for Marco Rubio. A big loss has prompted Mr Rubio to drop his White House bid after being beaten by Mr Trump in his home state of Florida. Meanwhile for the Democrats Hillary Clinton has won Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.

