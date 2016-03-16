US Election update

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Source: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
In the United States... The latest round of presidential primary elections in the Republican Party has been good news for candidates Donald Trump and John Kasich, but it has spelled the end for Marco Rubio. A big loss has prompted Mr Rubio to drop his White House bid after being beaten by Mr Trump in his home state of Florida. Meanwhile for the Democrats Hillary Clinton has won Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.
