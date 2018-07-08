SBS Tigrinya

US tariffs take effect amid China's threats

US China Trade standoff

Several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang (19/06/2018) at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. Source: AP

Published 8 July 2018
By SBS Tigrinya
United States tariffs on $45-billion ((AU$)) of Chinese imports have come into effect, with the Chinese government saying it will retaliate with punitive measures. The world's top two economies look like they could be headed towards an outright trade war.

