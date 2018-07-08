US tariffs take effect amid China's threats

Several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang (19/06/2018) at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. Source: AP
Published 8 July 2018 at 1:24pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 1:28pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States tariffs on $45-billion ((AU$)) of Chinese imports have come into effect, with the Chinese government saying it will retaliate with punitive measures. The world's top two economies look like they could be headed towards an outright trade war.
