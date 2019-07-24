SBS Tigrinya

Viva: Why it pays to plan your end-of-life care?

Mixed age ranges enjoying meal together in family home, pre teen girl pouring water for dinner guests, social vibrant lively family gathering Source: Digital Vision

Published 24 July 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 4:04pm
Planning your end-of-life treatment isn’t a priority for most people. The reality is that only 15 per cent of Australians have actually documented their health preferences. Yet, it could be one of the most important decisions we ever make.

