WARCRIMES HABRE

Published 1 June 2016 at 7:27am, updated 1 June 2016 at 7:35am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
One of Africa's most notorious dictators has been sentenced to life in jail for his atrocities, in a landmark trial in neighbouring Senegal. The court found former Chad president Hissene Habre guilty of killing and torturing thousands of political opponents.
