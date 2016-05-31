SBS Tigrinya

WARCRIMES HABRE

SBS Tigrinya

Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre raises his hand during court proceedings in Dakar

Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre raises his hand during court proceedings in Dakar Source: Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre raises his hand during court proceedings in Dakar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2016 at 7:27am, updated 1 June 2016 at 7:35am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of Africa's most notorious dictators has been sentenced to life in jail for his atrocities, in a landmark trial in neighbouring Senegal. The court found former Chad president Hissene Habre guilty of killing and torturing thousands of political opponents.

Published 1 June 2016 at 7:27am, updated 1 June 2016 at 7:35am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ