Weekly Sport (04/12/2017)

Weekly Sport (04/12/2017)

Source: IAAF SBS Ethiosports Goal Swiftsportsruwanda Hindustantimes Twitter

Published 4 December 2017 at 4:59pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 5:22pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
SECAFA 2017 starts in Kenya, Zimbabwe withdraws; Ethiopian marathon runner found dead; Eritrean Amanuel Mesel finished fifth in Fukuoka marathon; Ethiopians victorious at Pune International; Colin Kapaernick awarded.

