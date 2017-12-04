Weekly Sport (04/12/2017)

Source: IAAF SBS Ethiosports Goal Swiftsportsruwanda Hindustantimes Twitter
SECAFA 2017 starts in Kenya, Zimbabwe withdraws; Ethiopian marathon runner found dead; Eritrean Amanuel Mesel finished fifth in Fukuoka marathon; Ethiopians victorious at Pune International; Colin Kapaernick awarded.
