Weekly Sport (05/03/2018)

Weekly Sport (05 03 2018)

Source: IAAF Steihl Twitter

Published 5 March 2018 at 10:04pm, updated 5 March 2018 at 10:08pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ethiopian athletes dominat world indoor championships; Genzebe Dibaba bags two gold medals; One each for Yomif Kejelcha and Samuel Tefera; Natnael Berhane representing Dimension Data at Nice-Paris cycling; Hanibal Tesfay KOM at the International tour of Mediteranean

Available in other languages
