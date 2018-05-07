Weekly Sport (07 05 2018)

SBS Tigrinya

Source: IAAF Twitter Thesun Africasteam

Taresa Tola and Caster Semenya victorious at Doha diamond league 2018; Ethiopian football federation suspends premier league; Giro d'italia 2018 starts in Jerusalem, Natnael Berhane the only Eritrean participant; Salah vs Egyptian government.

