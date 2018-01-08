Weekly Sport (08/01/2018)

Source: IAAF Africasteam BBC
Published 8 January 2018 at 6:18pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 6:20pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Ethiopian athletes victorious in Morocco, China and Spain road races; Eritrean Amanuel Ghebregziabher became a neo-pro with Dimension Data; Is Egypt African or Middle Eastern; Election for EFF presidency attracts five candidates;
