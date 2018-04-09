Weekly Sport (09/04/2018)

Source: IAAF Twitter Cyclingstats Dimensiondata
Daniel Teklehaimanot, Amanuel Ghebregziaher and Tsgabu Grmay compete for their teams at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco 2018; Ethiopian athlets victorious in Milan, Hannover, Istanbul; Ethiopian women beal Libyans 8-0; Reports from CAF Confederatioins cup; Backstoke and roofs.
