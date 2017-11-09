SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (09/11/2017)

Source: Goal IAAF Twitter Thenewtimes

Published 9 November 2017
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Ethiopian athletes victorious in China and France; Eritrean Sembel and Simon Mussie finishe second at Tour du Faso; Uganda beats Ethiopia 3-2 at a CHAN qualifier in Addis; Libya and Zimbabwe to replace Eritrean and Djibouti at Cecafa senior challenge 2017.

