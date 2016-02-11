SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (11/02/2016)

Brazil and Zika concerns

Brazil and Zika concerns Source: indiatimes.coom

Published 11 February 2016
By SBS Tigrinya
Goitom Kifle vicotorious in Japan; CHAN 2016 concludes with D. R. Congo as champion; US women soccer player concerned about Zika virus; Tsigabu Asmelash in the draft list for Tour de France; Tours of Dubai and Doha

