Weekly Sport (12/02/2018)

Weekly Sport (12 02 2018)

Published 12 February 2018 at 9:20pm, updated 12 February 2018 at 9:22pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Ethiopian athletes victorious in Nigeria, USA, Spain and Italy; Eritrea competes at winter olympics for first time; Daniel Teklehaimanot rides in Tour of Dubai with new team Cofidis; World cup trophy to tour Ethiopia.

