Weekly Sport (12/03/2018)

Meskerem Assefa wins Nagoya marathon; Etagegn Woldu takes Lisbon half marathon; Favourite Zerisenay Tadesse finished 6th; British media coverage on Genzebe Dibaba vs Laura Muir biased or deliberate; Natnael Berhane completes Paris-Nice.
