Weekly Sport (12/03/2018)

Source: IAAF Seihl BTA Twitter AFP

Published 12 March 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 12 March 2018 at 5:18pm
Available in other languages

Meskerem Assefa wins Nagoya marathon; Etagegn Woldu takes Lisbon half marathon; Favourite Zerisenay Tadesse finished 6th; British media coverage on Genzebe Dibaba vs Laura Muir biased or deliberate; Natnael Berhane completes Paris-Nice.

