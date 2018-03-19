Weekly Sport (19/03/2018)

Source: Twitter Thegazettereview Ethiosports Bettiniphoto Ethiotime
Welaita Dicha eliminates Zamalek from CAF Confederations cup; Mekseb Debesay finishes third at Langkawi Tour; Sule Gedo and Damte Hiru victorious in LA and Seoul; High payment of star players puts Ethiopian clubs at risk.
