Weekly Sport (19/03/2018)

Weekly Sport (19/03/2018)

Source: Twitter Thegazettereview Ethiosports Bettiniphoto Ethiotime

Published 19 March 2018 at 6:40pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 6:45pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Welaita Dicha eliminates Zamalek from CAF Confederations cup; Mekseb Debesay finishes third at Langkawi Tour; Sule Gedo and Damte Hiru victorious in LA and Seoul; High payment of star players puts Ethiopian clubs at risk.

