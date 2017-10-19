Weekly Sport (19/10/2017)

Source: Athleticsnews Twitter Youtube Ethiosports Africanews Newvision Mirror Metro
Petro Mamu positive doping, banned for nine months; Tadelech Bekele victorious in Amsterdam; Morocco to host CHAN, Ethiopia unsuccesful; Ethiopian clubs doubt demands for their own stadiums; Eritel comes back home from Tour Taihu Lake, Eritrean cyclists headline chinese media; An MP misses voting due to his referring duties.
