SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (19/10/2017)

SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (19 10 2017)

Source: Athleticsnews Twitter Youtube Ethiosports Africanews Newvision Mirror Metro

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2017 at 5:12pm, updated 19 October 2017 at 5:19pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Petro Mamu positive doping, banned for nine months; Tadelech Bekele victorious in Amsterdam; Morocco to host CHAN, Ethiopia unsuccesful; Ethiopian clubs doubt demands for their own stadiums; Eritel comes back home from Tour Taihu Lake, Eritrean cyclists headline chinese media; An MP misses voting due to his referring duties.

Published 19 October 2017 at 5:12pm, updated 19 October 2017 at 5:19pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ