SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (2/11/2017)

SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (02/11/2017)

Source: IAAF Footyghana Twitter Dailyexpress

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:57pm
By SBS Tigriinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eritrean national cycling team (Sembel) leading in Tour of Burkina Faso; Saymon Mussie gains fame; Ethiopian athletes victorious in Marseille, Frankfurt and ljubljana; Ethiopia may skip CHAN 2018; Court cases against illegal downloading and streaming of sports increasing

Published 2 November 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:57pm
By SBS Tigriinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ