Weekly Sport (2/11/2017)

Published 2 November 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:57pm
By SBS Tigriinya
Source: SBS
Eritrean national cycling team (Sembel) leading in Tour of Burkina Faso; Saymon Mussie gains fame; Ethiopian athletes victorious in Marseille, Frankfurt and ljubljana; Ethiopia may skip CHAN 2018; Court cases against illegal downloading and streaming of sports increasing
