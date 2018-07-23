SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (23/07/2018)

Published 23 July 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 23 July 2018 at 7:40pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Roundup of sports events in the horn and beyond: Ozil retires from international football; Abraham Mebrahtu assigned new coach of Ethiopian national team; Ethiopian women beaten 2-1 by Uganda; Friendly game between Eritrean and Ethiopian teams in Eritrea on the line

