Weekly Sport (25/02/2016)

Ericsson Globe

Ericsson Globe Source: Riittalicious

Published 25 February 2016 at 2:32pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eritrea becomes champion for the sixth consecutive time at the African Championships; Vincenzo Nibali victorious in the Tour of Oman: Merhawi Kidus finished in the top 10; Genzebe Dibaba sets new world record in Stockholm indoor athletics and sets new best time after two days; Kenyan athletics chief suspended.

