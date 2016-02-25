Weekly Sport (25/02/2016)

Ericsson Globe Source: Riittalicious
Eritrea becomes champion for the sixth consecutive time at the African Championships; Vincenzo Nibali victorious in the Tour of Oman: Merhawi Kidus finished in the top 10; Genzebe Dibaba sets new world record in Stockholm indoor athletics and sets new best time after two days; Kenyan athletics chief suspended.
