Weekly Sport (25/12/2017)

Weekly Sport (25 12 2017)

Source: IAAF SBS Youtube Sundaymirror CBC BBC

Published 25 December 2017 at 7:34pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 7:46pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

Eritrea to participate in Winter Olympics for the first time; Ethiopian Solomon Barega victorious in cross country; Eritrean Yemane Haileselase finishes second; Chris Froome and doping investigation; Emanuel Eboe broke.

