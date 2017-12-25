Weekly Sport (25/12/2017)

Source: IAAF SBS Youtube Sundaymirror CBC BBC
Published 25 December 2017 at 7:34pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 7:46pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Eritrea to participate in Winter Olympics for the first time; Ethiopian Solomon Barega victorious in cross country; Eritrean Yemane Haileselase finishes second; Chris Froome and doping investigation; Emanuel Eboe broke.
