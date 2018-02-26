SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (26/02/2018)

Source: IAAF Twitter Getty Ethiosports Irishtimes

Published 26 February 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 26 February 2018 at 5:17pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

Berhane Dibaba wins Tokyo marathon; Tsgabu Grmay and Mekseb Debesay good show at Tour of Abu Dhabi; Big reception to winning Eritrean cycling team; Fifa boss visits Eritrea; Korean skaters touch nerves in a skating nation.

