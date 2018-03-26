Weekly Sport (26/03/2018)

Source: IAAF Africasteam Twitter Cyclingnews
More Eritrean cyclists join international teams; Netsanet Gudeta breaks world record in Valencia; Mekseb Debesay crashes in Tour of Langkawi, Amanuel G/her finishes fourth; Meseret Legese and Sutume Assefa victorious in China and Italy; Tsgabu Grmay and Daniel Teklehaimanot good show in Volta a Catalunya.
