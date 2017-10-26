SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (26/10/2017)

SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (26/10/2017)

Source: IAAF Goal NewmailNigeria Stiehl DieWelt iSport

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 26 October 2017 at 2:55pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aleksander Isak scores his first professional goal; Golgol Mebrahtu scores hat trick for his Czech team; Ethiopian women victorious in Toronto Marathon; Eritrean Italian Eyob Ghebrehiwot victorious in Venice marathon; Mekseb Debesay finishes in top 10 in China; George Weah seeks guidance from T. B. Joshua

Published 26 October 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 26 October 2017 at 2:55pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ