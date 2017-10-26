Weekly Sport (26/10/2017)

Source: IAAF Goal NewmailNigeria Stiehl DieWelt iSport
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS

Aleksander Isak scores his first professional goal; Golgol Mebrahtu scores hat trick for his Czech team; Ethiopian women victorious in Toronto Marathon; Eritrean Italian Eyob Ghebrehiwot victorious in Venice marathon; Mekseb Debesay finishes in top 10 in China; George Weah seeks guidance from T. B. Joshua
