Weekly Sport (31/03/2016)

Getaneh in action v Algeria in Addis Source: gettyimages.dk
Published 31 March 2016 at 2:47pm, updated 31 March 2016 at 3:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Buze Diriba wins in New Orleans; Ethiopia hammered 7-1 by Algeria but holds 3-3 in the reverse fixture slowing Algerian progress; Merhawi Qdus and Tsigabu Girmay register decent results; Mekseb Debesay rescued by fan after losing way
Published 31 March 2016 at 2:47pm, updated 31 March 2016 at 3:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share