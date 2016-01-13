SBS Tigrinya

ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን( 14 /1/ 2016)

Men inspect a house destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sana’a, Yemen. (AAP)

Published 13 January 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 11:09am
he medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) fears the number of casualties could still rise after an attack on another of its hospitals in Yemen. M-S-F says staff and patients have been killed and injured, in what it describes as the third severe incident in a Yemen health facility supported by the organization, in the past three months. Eritrea seeks to recover from diplomatic blockade

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ