ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን( 14 /1/ 2016)

Men inspect a house destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sana’a, Yemen. (AAP) Source: Men inspect a house destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaâ€™a, Yemen. (AAP)
Published 13 January 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 11:09am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
he medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) fears the number of casualties could still rise after an attack on another of its hospitals in Yemen. M-S-F says staff and patients have been killed and injured, in what it describes as the third severe incident in a Yemen health facility supported by the organization, in the past three months. Eritrea seeks to recover from diplomatic blockade
Published 13 January 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 11:09am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share