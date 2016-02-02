Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP) Source: Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP)
Published 2 February 2016
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organisation has declared the mosquito-borne Zika virus to be an international public health emergency. The decision comes as the disease - linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil - continues to spread rapidly.
