ናይ ፊፋ ዋንጫ ዓለም 2022ᵀᴹ ብቐጥታን ብናጻን ኣብ SBSክትከታተሉ ዘኽእሉ ሓበሬታ

ናትኩም SBS On Demand ሕሳብ ብምኽፋት ን 64 ግጥማት ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022TM ብቐጥታ ኣብ ዝኾነ ይኹን ግዜ ብነጻ ምዕዛብ ።





ውድድር ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022 እዚ ሰሙን እዚ ሰኑይ 21 ሕዳር ኣብ ዝጅምር ኮይኑ ፡ ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ ኣብ SBS ጥራይ እዩ ብነጻ ክፍንዎ ።





ካብ ኳታር 64 ግጥማት ብቐጥታ ሸሞንተ ጸወታታት ኣብ SBS VICELAND ክረኣዩ እዮም ።



ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022ᵀᴹ ዝጅምረሉ?

ውድድር ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022TM ኣብ 21 ሕዳር ዝፍልም ኰይኑ ፡ ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ ኣብ SBS ጥራይ ብናጻ ክፍኖ እዩ ።



ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022ᵀᴹ ዕለትን ሰዓንትን

እቲ ናይ መኽፈቲ ስነ-ስርዓት ፡ ነቲ ኣብ መንጎ ተጋጠምቲ ጋንታት ቐጠርን ኢኳዶርን ዝካየድ ውድድር ንምኽፋት ተኻይዱ ። እቲ ጕጅለ ፡ ብ3 ታሕሳስ (AEDT) ኣብ መንጎ ሰርብያን ስዊዘርላንድን ናይ መወዳእታ ግጥም ኽሳእ ዝካየድ ክቕጽል እዩ ።



ናይ ጉጅለ ደረጃ: ኖቬምበር 21 - ዲሴምበር 3 ናይ 16 ጉጅለታት ግጥም ዙርያ: ዲሴምበር 4 - 7 ናይ ርብዒ ፍፃሜ: ዲሴምበር 10 - 11 የናይ ፍጻመ መጻረዪ: ዲሴምበር 14 - 15 ናይ 3ይን 4ይን ናይ ደረጃ ግጥም: ዲሴምበር 18 ፍጻመ ዋንቻ ዓለም : ዲሴምበር 19 ምሉእ ናይ ቀጥታ ፈነወ ኣብ SBS On Demand





ናይ 2022 ፊፋ ዋንጫ ዓለም 2022ᵀᴹ ኣብ ቴሌቪዥን



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS ን SBS VICELANDን ንኩሉ 64 ግጥማት ካብ ኣየር ብናጻ ዝክፍኖ እዩ ፡ ብድምር 500 ሰዓታት ናይ ፊፋ ዋንጫ ዓለም ትሕዝቶ ኣብ ብምሉኡ እቲ ውድድር በቲ ክልተ መስመራት ይዝርጋሕ ።





ኣብ ርእሲ "ቲ ብ SBS VICELAND - ሸሞንተ ናይ መጻረዪ ግጥማት ፡ ናይ ዋንጫ ዓለም ደይሊ መይልን ናይ ፊፋ ቲቪ ፕረመይል ግምገማን ፡ ናይ ዋንጫ ዓለም ክላሲካዊ ግጥማት ከምኡ" ውን ናይ መጻረዪ ግጥማት ካብ ቀጠር 2022 ትሕዝቶ ዘጠቓለለ እዩ ።





ዋንጫ ዓለም መዓልታዊ መደባትን ናይ ፊፋ ገምጋም ትህዝቶታትን

ውድድር ዋንጫ ዓለምመዓልታዊ መደባት ፡ ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ኣብ ነፍሲ ወከፍ መዓልቲ ግጥማት ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ ንዘለዎ ኩሉ ነገራት ንምዕዛብ ፡ ዕድል ዝህብ እዩ ።





ኣብ ነፍሲ-ወከፍ መደብ ዝውሰድ ክፋል ናይ "ዚ ጸብጻብ ፡ እዋናዊ ዝዀነ ነጥብታት ፡ ናይ ክኢላታት ትንተና ፡ ናይ ፍሉያት ቃለ-መጠይቓት ፡ ከምኡውን ናይ ኮኾብ ኣጋይሽ ፡ ከምኡ" ውን ናይ ቀረባ እዋን ዜናታትን ርእይቶታትን ፡ ከምኡ "ውን ኣብ ኣውስትራልያን ኣብ መላእ ዓለምን ዘሎ ሪ ዘጠቓለለ እዩ ።



መዓልቲ መዓልቲ ዋንጫ ዓለም ፡ ኣብ ነፍሲ ወከፍ ምሸት ኣብ SBS ካብ 5: 30pm (AEDT) ኣየር ከም ዝፍኖን ፡ ኣብ ፊፋ ድማ ከም ዝርአ መደብ መደባት ተለቪዥን ተገሊጹ ኣሎ ።



ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ ዝበለጹ ግጥማት

SBS On Demand 25 ፍሉጣት ናይ ፊፋ ዋንጫ ዓለም ካብ 1986 ክሳብ 2018 ፡ ንተዓዘብቲ ከቕርብ እዩ ።





መብዛሕትኦም ፍሉጣት ዋንጫ ዓለም ኣብ SBS ከምኡ "ውን SBS VICELAND ክመሓላለፉ እዮም ።



ናይ 25-ደቒቕ ናኣሽቱ ግጥማት

ናይ ተመልከትቲ ናይ ግዜ ሕጽረት ኣብ ግምት ብምእታው ናይ ነፍሲወከፍ ቀንዲ ፍጻመታት ኣብ25 ደቂቃ ተቐናቢሮም ክቕርቡዮም።





ንውሕ ዝበሉ ናይ 10 ደቂቕ ቀንዲ ቀንዲ ጸወታ





በናይ 10 ደቂቕ መደብ ኣብ SBS On Demand ክቐርብዩ።





ናይ ሰለስተ ደቒቕ ቀንዲ ቐንዲ ፍጻመ





ናይ ኳታር 2022ን ነፍሲወከፍ ግጥም ተቐናቢሩ ናይ ሰለስተ ደቒቕ ቪዲዮ ለተመልከቲ ኣብ SBS Sport መርበብ ሃበሬታ ኣብ SBS On Demand ይረአ።





ናይ SBS On Demand አካውንት ብኸመይ ይኽፈት





ናይ SBS On Demand አካውንት ንምኽፋት ክፍሊት ኣይሃትትን።







ብቐሊሉ:





ናይ On Demand app / website ምረጹ



Log in / Sign Up ምረጹ Create A New Account ጠውቑ ስም፣ ናይ ኢሜይል አድራሻ፣ ጾታን ዕለት ልደትን ዝምልከቱ ዝርዝር ሃበሬታ ይምል ኡ። ብድሕርዚ Create Account - ዝብል መሪጽኩም እቲ ሃድሽ ናይSBS አካውንትኹም ንምርግጋጽ ኢሜይል ይስደደልኩም። ብድሕርዚ ዝደለኹሞ ምር ኣይ ይከኣል።



ናይ SBS ምሉእ ናይ 2022 ዋንቻ ዓለም ንምምልካት

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand England v Iran (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Senegal v Netherlands (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand USA v Wales (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Denmark v Tunisia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Mexico v Poland (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand France v Australia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Morocco v Croatia (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Germany v Japan (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Spain v Costa Rica (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Uruguay v Korea Republic (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Wales v Iran (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Qatar v Senegal (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand England v USA (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Tunisia v Australia (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Poland v Saudi Arabia (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand France v Denmark (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Argentina v Mexico (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Japan v Costa Rica (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Belgium v Morocco (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Croatia v Canada (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Spain v Germany (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Cameroon v Serbia (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Korea Republic v Ghana (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Brazil v Switzerland (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Portugal v Uruguay (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Netherlands v Qatar (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Ecuador v Senegal (Group A) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Wales v England (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Iran v USA (Group B) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Tunisia v France (Group D) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Poland v Argentina (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Croatia v Belgium (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Canada v Morocco (Group F) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Japan v Spain (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Costa Rica v Germany (Group E) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Korea Republic v Portugal (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Ghana v Uruguay (Group H) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Cameroon v Brazil (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Serbia v Switzerland (Group G) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1A v 2B (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1C v 2D (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1D v 2C (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1B v 2A (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1E v 2F (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1G v 2H (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1F v 2E (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand 1H v 2G (Round of 16) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W53 v W54 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W49 v W50 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W55 v W56 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W51 v W52 (Quarter Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W57 v W58 (Semi-Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand W59 v W60 (Semi-Finals) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand TBC (3rd Place) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand TBC (Final) - Live Stream - FIFA World Cup 2022





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



Listen with SBS Audio

Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio