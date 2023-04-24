25 ሚያዝያ፡ ዝኽሪ መዓልቲ ሰማእታት ኣንዛክ

Gallipoli Campaign: Overlay Images Show Then And Today

An Australian soldier lies wounded in the foreground, as hundreds of other soldiers move among the dead and wounded on the beach at Anzac Cove on the day of the landing. (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images

መበል 25 ሚያዝያ መዓልቲ ኣንዛክ እያ ። ምናልባት ኣብ ሃገራዊ ህይወት ናይ ኣውስትራሊያ ካብ ኩሉ ንላዕሊ ኣዚያ ኣድላይን ኣገዳስሲትን መዓልቲ እያ ። እዚ ዝስዕብ ጸብጻብ ከም ዝገልጾ ፡እዛ መዓልቲ ኣብ ዝተፈላለየ እዋናት ብዝተፈላለየ መገዲ እትብዓል መዓልቲ እያ ፣ እዛ መዓልቲ ፡ ካብታ ታሪኻዊት ዕለት ጀሚርካ ኽሳዕ ረዛን መዓልቲ ከምኡ'ውን ብ ከቢድ ሓዘን'ውን ትዝከር እያ ።

ቀጥታ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (24 ሚያዝያ 2023)

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

ኒውካስትል ዩናይትድ ንቶተንሃም 6-1 ኣብ ዝሰዓረትሉ ኣሌክሳንደር ኢሳቕ ክልተ ሽቶታት ኣመዝጊቡ

PM Abiy Ahmed and Tigray President RegionGietachew Reda

"ምስ መንግስቲ ፌዴራል ዘለና ርክብ ዝያዳ ክነጠናኽር ኢና" ጌታቸው ረዳ፡ “መንግስቲ ምስ ኦነግ ኣብ ታንዛኒያ ዝርርብ ከምጅመር’ዩ” ቀ/ሚ ኣቢይ ኣሕመድ

Hanibal daniel

"ፓስቶር ተስፋይ ጥራይ ኣይኮነን ምስ ሞተ መቕበሪ ቦታ ዝተኸልአ።" ሃኒባል ዳኒኤል