25 ሚያዝያ፡ ዝኽሪ መዓልቲ ሰማእታት ኣንዛክ
An Australian soldier lies wounded in the foreground, as hundreds of other soldiers move among the dead and wounded on the beach at Anzac Cove on the day of the landing. (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images
መበል 25 ሚያዝያ መዓልቲ ኣንዛክ እያ ። ምናልባት ኣብ ሃገራዊ ህይወት ናይ ኣውስትራሊያ ካብ ኩሉ ንላዕሊ ኣዚያ ኣድላይን ኣገዳስሲትን መዓልቲ እያ ። እዚ ዝስዕብ ጸብጻብ ከም ዝገልጾ ፡እዛ መዓልቲ ኣብ ዝተፈላለየ እዋናት ብዝተፈላለየ መገዲ እትብዓል መዓልቲ እያ ፣ እዛ መዓልቲ ፡ ካብታ ታሪኻዊት ዕለት ጀሚርካ ኽሳዕ ረዛን መዓልቲ ከምኡ'ውን ብ ከቢድ ሓዘን'ውን ትዝከር እያ ።
