ዕላል ምስ ድምጻዊ ስዒድ ዓብደላ ምስ ረድዮ ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ. (Interview with Sied Abdela: SBS Tigrinya)
Published 29 June 2017 at 11:23am, updated 29 June 2017 at 12:07pm
By Beyene Semere
ስዒድ ዓብደላ ካብ ንእስነቱ ጀሚሩ ንብዙሕ ዓመታት ኣብ ስነ-ጥበባዊ ስራሕ ብፍላይ ድማ ኣብ ደርፊ ትግረ ዓቢ እጃም ዘበርከተ እዩ፡ ሎሚ ብስደት ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ዝነብር ዘሎ ወዲ ዓብደላ ኣብ ደርፊ ዝገበሮ ስራሓትን ኣብ ዘበን ስደቱ ዘለዎ ትልሚን ምስ ሬድዮ ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ኣዕሊሉ ኣሎ ምሉእ ትHዝቶ እቲ ዕላል ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ተውቑ፡፣
