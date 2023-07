ብጸሊም ባሕሪ ዝስደድ ዝነበረ እኽሊ ዩክረይን ደው ምባሉ፡ ሕጽረት ቀረብን ወሰኽ ዋጋ እኽልን ከይስዕብን መጠንቀቕታን ቀሪቡ።

**VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE** These images and this video footage shows Ukrainian firefighters battling blazes in Odesa after Russian missile and drone strikes over night on 18 to 19 July 2023. Several residential apartment buildings, cars, critical infrastructure facilities, and warehouses were damaged. In total, 10 people were injured in the strikes and required medical assistance, including a nine-year-old boy. Where: Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine When: 18 Jul 2023 Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Cover Images **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.** Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukrai/Cover Images