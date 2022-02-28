ፕረ/ፑቲን ኑክለሳዊ ኣጽዋር ኣብ ልዑል ተጠንቀቕ ክህሉ ድሕሪ ምእዛዝ፡ ባይቶ ጸጥታ ህጹጽ ኣኼባ ጸዊዑ።

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he leaves after visits the construction site of the National Space Agency Source: Pool Sputnik Kremlin
Published 28 February 2022 at 5:08pm, updated 28 February 2022 at 5:20pm
Source: SBS
ሕብረት ኤውሮጳ ሩስያ ብትገብሮ ዘላ ናይ ወራር ስጉምትታት ፡ ኣብ ልዕሊኣ ማዕቀብ የትርርን ንፈለማ እዋን ንዩክረይን ዘድሊ መሳርሒ ኲናት ንምቕራብ ኣጽዋር ብእተማልአ መገዲ ኽምወል ወሲኑ ። ባይቶ ጸጥታ ውድብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ፡ ከም ኣካል እቲ ንሩስያ በይና ኮይና ከምተገለለት ንምርኣይ ፡ ምዕራባውያን መሻርኽቲ ዲፕሎማስያዊ ወፍሪ ኣብ ዘካይዳሉ ዘለዋ እዋን ፡ ህጹጽ ኣኼባ የካይድ ኣሎ ።
