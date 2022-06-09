ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሓይልታት ሩስያ ንመብዛሕትኡ እታ ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን ክካየደላ ዝቐነየት ከተማ ስቨሮዶነትስክ ከምዝተቈጻጸርዎ ተገሊጹ። (ዉዕሎ ኲናት ሩሲያ ዩክሬን)

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed buildings in Rubizhne, Ukraine near Severodonetsk, on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed buildings in Rubizhne, Ukraine near Severodonetsk. Source: Maxar Technologies

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2022 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

ሓይልታት ሩስያ ንመብዛሕትኡ ክፋላት ከተማ ስቨሮዶነቲስክ ኣብ ትሕቲ ቝጽጽሮም ኣእትዮምዋ ኣለዉ። ሩስያ ኣብ ወርሒ መጋቢት ሓይልታታ ኣብ ወሰናስን ኪየቭ ካብ ዝስዓሩ ንደሓር ፡ ኣትኩሮኣ ናብ ዶንባስ እያ ጌራ ።

Published 9 June 2022 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Live Podcast Ibro 1.JPG

ቀጥታ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (12 መስከረም 2022)

Radio telescopes - Tigrinya.jpg

መንግስቲ ኤርትራ: "ወያነ ሓሶት፡ ጥልመትን ምትላልን ከም ጥበብ ፖለቲካ" ይጥቀምሉ ኣሎ ክብል ከሲሱ። (ጸብጻብ)

Spectators observe a minute silence.jfif

ቢንያም ግርማይ ኣብ ኲቤክ ሳልሳይ ወጺኡ፣ ጋንትኡ ምስ ስሙ ዘይናይሃገሩ ባንዴራ ስለዝተቐመጠሉ ጥርዓን ኣቕሪባ

Capture.JPG

“ህዝቢ ንዓመተ 2015 ናይ ራህዋ ዓመት ክትኮነሉ ብተስፋ እዩ ዝጽበ ዘሎ።” መልኣከ ጸሃይ ቆሞስ ኣባ ዮሃንስ ከበደ