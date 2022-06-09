ሓይልታት ሩስያ ንመብዛሕትኡ እታ ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን ክካየደላ ዝቐነየት ከተማ ስቨሮዶነትስክ ከምዝተቈጻጸርዎ ተገሊጹ። (ዉዕሎ ኲናት ሩሲያ ዩክሬን)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed buildings in Rubizhne, Ukraine near Severodonetsk. Source: Maxar Technologies
Published 9 June 2022 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ሓይልታት ሩስያ ንመብዛሕትኡ ክፋላት ከተማ ስቨሮዶነቲስክ ኣብ ትሕቲ ቝጽጽሮም ኣእትዮምዋ ኣለዉ። ሩስያ ኣብ ወርሒ መጋቢት ሓይልታታ ኣብ ወሰናስን ኪየቭ ካብ ዝስዓሩ ንደሓር ፡ ኣትኩሮኣ ናብ ዶንባስ እያ ጌራ ።
Published 9 June 2022 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Share