ድሕሪ ናይ ግፍዒ ቅትለት ጸሊም ኣመሪካዊ ብጻዕዳ ፖሊስ፡ ገበነኛታት ክኽሰሱ ጻዊዒት ይቐርብ ኣሎ።

Protest continued on Wednesday at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. to show the man pleading with officers that he couldn't breathe - George Floyd Source: Star Tribune

Published 28 May 2020 at 12:32pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
ኣብ ኣመሪካ ከተማ ሚኒያፖሊስ፡ ሓደ ጸሊም ሰብ ብፖሊስ ተረጊጹ “ከተንፍስ ኣይከኣልኩን” እናበለ ዘርእይ ብሓለፍቲ መገዲ ዝተሳእለ ቪድዮ ድሕሪ ምዝርግሑ እቲ ግዳይ ኣብ ማሕቡስ ህይወቱ ሓሊፉ፡ ኣብቲ ጉዳይ ዝተሳተፉ ኣርባዕተ ኣባላት ፖሊስ ካብ ስራሕ ተባሪሮም። ነዚ ስዒቡ ኣብ ኣመሪካ ሰላማዊ ሰልፊታት ይግበር ኣሎ። .... ተወሳኺ ጸብጻብ ይስዕብ

