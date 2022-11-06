SBS news in Ukrainian – 06/11/2022

In this bulletin:
- Taiwanese and Australian volunteers fighting for the Ukrainian army have been killed in action
- Several communities in New South Wales remain on high flood alert as authorities warn of floodwaters moving downstream
- New South Wales has increased the number of people eligible for a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine due to the greater risk of mosquitoes from the floods
- Two climate change activists glued themselves to the frame of paintings at the Prado Museum in Spain
- In tennis, Danish player Holger Rune to reach final at the Paris Masters after his victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime
