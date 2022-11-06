SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 06/11/2022

Published 6 November 2022 at 11:09am
By Mariana Watson
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Taiwanese and Australian volunteers fighting for the Ukrainian army have been killed in action
  • Several communities in New South Wales remain on high flood alert as authorities warn of floodwaters moving downstream
  • New South Wales has increased the number of people eligible for a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine due to the greater risk of mosquitoes from the floods
  • Two climate change activists glued themselves to the frame of paintings at the Prado Museum in Spain
  • In tennis, Danish player Holger Rune to reach final at the Paris Masters after his victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime
